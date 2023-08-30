GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Five suspects were taken into custody after officers responded to a report of tampering with vehicles in progress on August 28, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m.

As officers arrived at Smithy Square and Heritage Hill Drive, they encountered a group of suspects who immediately fled on foot. The suspects made it to a waiting vehicle and attempted to flee, but as the vehicle fled, it rammed an unmarked patrol vehicle, occupied by two officers, as well as two parked and unoccupied vehicles.

The suspects abandoned their damaged vehicle a short distance away on Heritage Hill Drive and fled on foot. Through the coordinated efforts of patrol officers, members of the strategic patrol team, aviation and K-9 units, five suspects were taken into custody.

During their investigation, officers recovered approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected marijuana and a black semi-automatic handgun.

Arrested were Deshaun Mychael Ford, 21, of no fixed address; Francis Valla Koroma, 19, of Severn, Maryland; Khali Omar Henry, 18, of Laurel, Maryland; and two juvenile males, aged 17, from Severn and Glen Burnie, Maryland.

All suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.