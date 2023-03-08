Jaylon Ahmod Hall and Shayne D’Lontay Watson

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On March 6 at 3:43 p.m., a patrol officer observed a vehicle being driven recklessly on Billingsley Road in Bryans Road. A computer check on the vehicle’s registration indicated it had been reported stolen.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled on Billingsley Road towards White Plains. The vehicle turned onto Crain Highway and traveled south, in the northbound lanes, before crashing at Willets Crossing Road in White Plains.

All five occupants, which included two adults and three juveniles, fled on foot from the vehicle and were apprehended by officers. Shayne D’Lontay Watson, 18, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with the theft of the motor vehicle. Jaylon Ahmod Hall, 19, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with the theft of the motor vehicle and trespassing.

The three juveniles were charged on juvenile offense reports and in accordance with Maryland law were released to parents.

On March 7, a district court commissioner ordered that Watson and Hall could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Officer D. Graham investigated.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.