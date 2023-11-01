Florence Irene Middleton, a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter, passed away at home on October 26th. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Doris Blume, brothers James and Lawrence, and son Robert. Florence is survived by her husband Henry, daughter Pam Roper (Greg), sister Beverly, grandchildren Larin, Alex, Connor, and Madison, as well as several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Florence embarked on a proud career as an airline reservationist before dedicating herself to raising her family. She was a foster parent for many years before her own children came along. While her children were young, she volunteered at school reading stories to the class and helping with the Girl Scout troop. Along the way, Florence worked at Olan Mills portrait studio, took courses at the local community college to learn flower arranging, and sang in the church choir.

After her children were grown, Florence went back to school and achieved certification in daycare. She operated her own in-home daycare service for many years. Florence loved traveling and was always ready for a new adventure. She also greatly enjoyed family gatherings, visiting with friends whenever possible, playing cards, bingo, and reading. Later in life, one of her favorite things was back porch sitting with her husband to watch the birds and just enjoy the view. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters and Red Hats Society.

Visitation will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, on Monday, November 6, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Florence’s name to Hospice of Charles County.

