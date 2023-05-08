BALTIMORE — The “force” of good luck was with a group of Maryland Lottery players on May 4, as the pun-inspired observance of Star Wars Day (May The Fourth Be With You) produced 34 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more.

The driving “force” behind the unusually large number of big wins on that day was the Evening Pick 5 number, 22212, which pays $10,000 on a $1 boxed ticket. Of those 34 big wins on May 4, 32 of them came on Pick 5, and 27 of those were $10,000 prizes on boxed $1 tickets. The other two big prizes on May 4 were a Keno ticket worth $10,000 sold in Landover and a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 winner in Fort Washington.

Coincidentally, on the following evening, the ZIP code for the Harford County community of Fallston, 21047, was the winning Pick 5 number, and two $1 straight tickets worth $50,000 each with that combination were sold at convenience stores in Fallston.

Those 34 big wins on May 4 helped to produce a total of 85 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending May 7, and the Lottery paid nearly $36.8 million during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed May 1-7:

$100,000 Prizes

Maryland Riches, Thirsty’s, 12020 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne

Monopoly X50, Jolly Rogers Discount Liquors, 440 National Highway, Cumberland

$50,000 Prizes

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings May 1-7:

BONUS MATCH 5

· $50,000 ticket sold May 4 at F&W Convenience, 974 East Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of May 8)

FAST PLAY

· $12,373 ticket sold May 1 at 4 Corners Wine and Liquor, 8038 New Hampshire Avenue, Langley Park (claimed)

· $10,000 Bloomin’ Bucks ticket sold May 7 at the Maryland House I-95 Rest Stop in Aberdeen (unclaimed as of May 8)

KENO

· $24,000 ticket sold May 5 at Hamilton News, 5438 Harford Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 8)

· $10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Ko’s Mini Market, 7717 Barlowe Road, Landover (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

· $10,000 ticket sold May 3 at Klein’s ShopRite #549, 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air (unclaimed as of May 8)

PICK 5

Four $50,000 tickets worth a total of $200,000 sold May 6 at Hyattsville Convenience Store, 2230 University Boulevard East, Hyattsville (all unclaimed as of May 8)

Ten $10,000 tickets worth a total of $100,000, all sold May 4 at Bell’s Drive In Liquors, 5901 Central Avenue, Capital Heights (six claimed; four unclaimed as of May 8)

$50,000 ticket sold April 30 at 7-Eleven #11550, 7404 Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie (unclaimed as of May 8)

$50,000 ticket sold May 4 at Royal Farms #302, 6124 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville (unclaimed as of May 8)

$50,000 ticket sold May 5 at 7-Eleven #22281, 2400 Pleasantville Road, Fallston (unclaimed as of May 8)

$50,000 ticket sold May 5 at Royal Farms #093, 1915 Belair Road, Fallston (unclaimed as of May 8)

$50,000 ticket sold May 3 at 7-Eleven #29763, 11530-G Rockville Pike, Rockville (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold May 1 at Meyer’s Liquors, 3601 Old Silver Hill Road, Suitland (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 4 at Moravia Shell gas station, 5920 Moravia Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 8)

$25,000 ticket sold May 4 at Jack’s Fine Food, 4519 Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 5 at 40 West Shell, 700 North Rolling Road, Catonsville (unclaimed as of May 8)

$25,000 ticket sold May 4 at Frank’s Tavern, 1703 Kenilworth Avenue, Capital Heights (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 4 at Hunt Valley Exxon, 11235 York Road, Cockeysville (unclaimed as of May 8)

$25,000 ticket sold May 5 at 7-Eleven #39193, 4882 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 4 at Glen Burnie Sunoco, 7930 Crain Highway, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of May 8)

$25,000 ticket sold May 5 at Shop Stop Express Market, 101 Broad Street, Hurlock (unclaimed as of May 8)

$25,000 ticket sold May 4 at Bud Liquors, 2539 Old Washington Road, Waldorf (claimed)

Three $10,000 tickets worth a total of $30,000 sold May 4 at Dash In #18322, 9075 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City (all unclaimed as of May 8)

Two $10,000 tickets worth a total of $20,000 sold May 4 at One Stop Convenience and Deli, 11700-D Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown (both unclaimed as of May 8)

Two $10,000 tickets worth a total of $20,000, sold May 3 at Tucker’s Liquors, 8100 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton (both claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Fireside North Liquor, 2201 West North Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 8)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Hazelwood Inn at 4937 Hazelwood Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 8)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at To To Market, 3949 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 8)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Hamilton Quick Mart, 3407 Hamilton Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Royal Farms #340, 2000 North Forest Park Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Dodge City Market, 7409 Marlboro Pike, District Heights (unclaimed as of May 8)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Royal Farms #060, 6100 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk (unclaimed as of May 8)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at 7-Eleven #11631, 200 Back River Neck Road, Essex (unclaimed as of May 8)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at Honey Bee Liquors, 7509 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold May 4 at 7-Eleven #11662, 1331 Chillum Road, Hyattsville (claimed)

POWERBALL

· $50,000 ticket sold May 3 at Giant #354, 1280 East West Highway, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of May 8)

RACETRAX

· $40,309 ticket sold May 3 at Oxon Hill Citgo, 6104 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill (claimed)

· $32,109 ticket sold May 7 at Dan’s Cigar Lounge, 8300-B Pulaski Highway, Rosedale (unclaimed as of May 8)

· $15,544.50 ticket sold May 2 at Dash In #7034, 7100 Indian Head Highway, Bryans Road (claimed)

· $14,312 ticket sold May 5 at Triangle Beer, Wine and Convenience, 10400 Rhode Island Avenue, Beltsville (claimed)

· $12,086 ticket sold May 1 at Clinton Valero, 6725 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton (claimed)

· $10,556 ticket sold May 3 at Kensington Sunoco, 10550 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington (unclaimed as of May 8)

· $10,109 ticket sold May 2 at The New Green Room Billiards, 2401 North Point Boulevard, Dundalk (unclaimed as of May 8)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $18.6 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.