LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On December 18, 2023, William Phillip Vanfosson, a former employee of St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), was sentenced by Judge Michael J. Stamm after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Vanfosson, 21, of Leonardtown, MD, received a sentence of 399 days in jail, and placed on 2 years of supervised probation.

The arrest took place on November 14, 2022, when Maryland State Police served a warrant to Vanfosson. He was apprehended by Trooper J. Louderback and charge with Possession of Child Pornography x10.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com