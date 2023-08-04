FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A couple from Prince George’s County wasted no time between matching five Mega Millions numbers and filing the paperwork to become millionaires.

The Fort Washington pair missed becoming multimillionaires when their ticket didn’t match the Mega Ball. The jackpot prize for that drawing was $820 million, but no one hit, and continued rolls have increased the estimated annuity for the Friday, Aug. 4 drawing to $1.25 billion.

The two purchased five sets of numbers for the July 25 drawing at Pine Liquors, 9231 Oxon Hill Road in Fort Washington. When the balls popped up, they matched 03-05-06-44-61. The Mega Ball, however, popped up as 25, and their ticket showed 06, so they missed out on the jackpot but hit for the second-tier prize of $1 million. Their ticket was the only one in Maryland to score a $1 million prize and one of only two such winners nationwide.

They claimed the big prize on Aug. 1, seven days after the drawing. They said their first priority for the windfall is to purchase a house.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 states and jurisdictions. Odds of winning a $1 million prize are 1 in 12 million with overall odds of winning 1 in 24. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your mobile phone by downloading the free MD Lottery app.