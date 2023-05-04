WALDORF, Md. – On May 2 at 4:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive for the report of a burglary in progress; the residence is close to another residence which was broken into a few days prior.
Officers arrived on the scene and established a perimeter. Four suspects exited the residence and fled on foot. Officers and a K9 were able to apprehend the suspects –two adults and two juveniles. The adult suspects were in possession of oxycodone pills and suspected cannabis.
Through investigation, one of the juvenile suspects was linked to the earlier burglary during which he broke into an occupied house and attempted to steal a gaming system. The two juveniles were charged on a juvenile offense report with burglary. The adults, D’Andre Juwan Jackson, 23, of Waldorf, and Kaleb Aaron Brooks, 27, of Waldorf, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, burglary and other related charges.
On May 2, a district court commissioner released Jackson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance and on May 3, a district court commissioner released Brooks on personal recognizance.
Officer Hopp is investigating.
Why are they being released to “POSSIBLY “ strike again?!!! The wrong house could cause them their lives – they should take this “slap on the wrist” as a warning!!! RIDICULOUS
Catch and release, Ye old revolving door. They won’t learn from the slap on the hand all they will say that anything harsher is racist
They should offer them military service as punishment. It will better them, that’s a lot of energy they got right there. Put them to good work, don’t just lock them away, when people lose their sense of self, sometimes we have to help them to find a better usage of time.
And what happens to the parents? (rhetorical)…
Leave a comment