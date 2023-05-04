D’Andre Juwan Jackson and Kaleb Aaron Brooks

WALDORF, Md. – On May 2 at 4:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive for the report of a burglary in progress; the residence is close to another residence which was broken into a few days prior.

Officers arrived on the scene and established a perimeter. Four suspects exited the residence and fled on foot. Officers and a K9 were able to apprehend the suspects –two adults and two juveniles. The adult suspects were in possession of oxycodone pills and suspected cannabis.

Through investigation, one of the juvenile suspects was linked to the earlier burglary during which he broke into an occupied house and attempted to steal a gaming system. The two juveniles were charged on a juvenile offense report with burglary. The adults, D’Andre Juwan Jackson, 23, of Waldorf, and Kaleb Aaron Brooks, 27, of Waldorf, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, burglary and other related charges.

On May 2, a district court commissioner released Jackson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance and on May 3, a district court commissioner released Brooks on personal recognizance.

Officer Hopp is investigating.