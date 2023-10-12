Four Cats Killed In Indian Head House Fire, State Fire Marshal Investigating

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating a structure fire that occurred in Indian Head, causing significant damages estimated at over $20,000.

The fire, which was reported on October 11, 2023 at approximately 12:55 p.m., started in the living room of a one-story home located at 410 Bland Drive. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. Unfortunately, four cats lost their lives in the fire.

The primary responding fire department was the Naval District Washington Fire Department, with a total of 20 firefighters on site. They were able to control the fire within just 5 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking any information related to this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

