MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Today at approximately 8:29 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with multiple people trapped on Three Notch Road in the area of Lockes Hill Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a FedEx box truck and a SUV overturned involved with 2 subjects trapped. Reporting a total of 7 injured patients.

Emergency personnel requested MEDEVAC for three pediatric patients, shortly later adding a fourth pediatric patient. The landing zone was established at Mechanicsville Elementary School. MSP Trooper 7 and Trooper 2 were requested for transport.

A decision was made to not wait for a third helicopter and transported one pediatric patient by ambulance to Children’s National Hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

