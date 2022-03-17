WALDORF, Md. – This morning at approximately 9:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an occupied school bus on Bunker Hill Road.

An off-duty firefighter was first on the scene, reporting several students on the bus were injured and one person was injured in a Chevrolet Camaro that struck the side of the school bus. A witness on the scene reportedly saw two vehicles racing prior to the collision with the school bus.

EMS arrived and evaluated multiple patients on the scene. A total of four patients including three children and a 38-year-old male were transported by three ambulances to Charles Regional Medical Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com