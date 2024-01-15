Four Injured After Serious Head-On Collision In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred on Charles Street near Gilbert Run Park on January 15, 2024, around 4:30 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision, leaving multiple occupants injured and one trapped. Firefighters successfully extricated the trapped individual, who required CPR. Return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) was achieved. EMS evaluated a total of 4 patients on the scene.

Three patients were transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for further treatment, while a fourth was taken to UM Capital Region Trauma Center.

Charles Street (Rt.6) will remain closed in both directions between Dents Lane and Deans Lane for an extended period due to the severity of the accident.

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

