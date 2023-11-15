Four Score In Double Digits As Seahawks Men’s Basketball Gets First Win

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team powered through Tuesday night (Nov. 14) for their first win of the 2023-24 campaign. St. Mary’s College (1-2) notched a 76-60 non-conference victory over host University of Valley Forge (0-4).
How It Happened
- The first half featured seven tied scores and four lead changes.
- Following a jumper by Jason Bontemps III to knot the game for the seventh and final time at 33-all, St. Mary’s netted the final four points of the half for a 37-33 halftime advantage.
- The Seahawks separated themselves from Valley Forge in the second half by shooting 47.2-percent from the floor.
- Senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) scored six to help St. Mary’s put together a 10-2 run for a 12-point lead (47-35) within the first five minutes of the half.
- The visitors hovered around a double-digit margin for the remainder of the game as the Patriots could get no closer than an eight-point gap.
- Jeremiah Daye pulled UVF within 63-55 with five minutes to go before the Seahawks closed out the game on a 13-5 run as fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) combined for 10 points to lead St. Mary’s to the win.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks recorded their best showing at the free throw line this season, going 16-for-21 for a season-best .762 free throw percentage.
- St. Mary’s edged the Patriots, 33-30, in rebounding as Johnson and sophomore forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) each grabbed a game-best nine boards.
- The Seahawks exerted their dominance in the paint, posting a 40-18 scoring margin for the game.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Alexander paced the Seahawks in the win with a season-best 18 points, five assists, and a season-high four steals.
- Henry and Johnson both finished with 13 points while first-year guard James Lerner (Herndon, Va./Maret School) contributed season-bests of 11 points and three rebounds.
Valley Forge Game Notes
- Dashawn Goodine finished with a game-best 19 points to lead the Patriots while Bontemps added 15.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 18 vs. Catholic (2-0) – Washington, D.C. (Gallaudet University) – 4 p.m.
Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @seahawksmbb
Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_MBB
Hashtags: #GoSeahawks | #SeahawkPROUD | #SweepTheSheds