Frances Ruth (Franny) Long, 83, Of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on July 4, 2022. Born on November 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen Brown Hayden and James Bradley Hayden. Franny married the love of her life John A (Buddy) Long at St Aloysius Church in Leonardtown, MD on June 7, 1958, and they enjoyed 64 years of wonderful marriage to this very day. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cathy Lacey (Jim) of Leonardtown, MD Karen Sager (Tim), of Tullahoma, TN, Susan Jarboe (David) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Buddy Long Jr of Leonardtown, MD seven grandchildren, Jeff Lacey, Brandon Daye (Kristen), Brien Sager, Daniel Jarboe (Sabrina), Nicole Edwards (Mike), Tyler Long, and Cody Jarboe (Taylor). She was preceded in death by her brother, Allan Hayden of Leonardtown, MD and her grandson, Andy Sager of Keller, TX. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, Camryn Edwards, Aiden Edwards, Eli Edwards, Theo Jarboe, Caleb Edwards, and Claire Jarboe.

While the better part of Franny’s life was spent as Mom and homemaker, she spent 19 years working in the school cafeteria at Leonardtown Elementary School, where she enjoyed serving the many young children who came to know her as Aunt Franny.

Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, as she and her husband Buddy spent many weekends at soccer games, baseball games, dance recitals and competitions, thus instilling the continued love and support to their next family generation.

Franny’s most cherished moments in life were the countless hours spent with her children at Father Andrew White Parochial School, where she volunteered as a room mother, assisted in the library, and worked the haunted house during annual school Fundays. She also coached the girl’s basketball team and helped with P.E. She chaperoned many class trips. During this time she developed a special bond with Lisa Abell Kohut who still affectionately refers to her as Mom.

Franny was also blessed with a wonderful talent of crocheting. She shared her beautiful creations with family, friends and coworkers. Her greatest joy came from designing an afghan that was specifically suited for each grandchild and great grandchild.

She was also an excellent baker, sending batches of homemade cookies with her husband for his fellow workers and countless others. She was also well recognized and appreciated for the delicious pumpkin rolls, delivered to so many family and friends during the holidays. Her love for the different seasons was easily recognizable, with the many decorations she adorned the house with, inside and out, establishing the Long residence as not only a house with decorations, but a warm, inviting home for everyone who visited.

The doors to the Long home were always open to all who visited, due in large part to Franny’s warmth and love.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Lacey, Brandon Daye, Brien Sager, Daniel Jarboe, Tyler Long, and Cody Jarboe. Honorary pallbearers will be Hayden Hammett, Lucas Hammett, Carlin Hammett, T.J. Kohut, Brian Hammett, Chris Hammett, Allen Lacey, and Richie Daye.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St Mary’s, P.O Box 260, Leonardtown, MD, 20650, and/or ACTS, 21808 Coltons Points Road, Avenue, MD 20609