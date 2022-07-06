Francis Neale “Frankie” Tippett, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 30, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his family at his side.

He was born on May 24, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to the late Elmer Francis Tippett and Margaret Jarboe Tippett.

Frankie was a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland whose roots trace back to the 1600’s. In his younger days, you could find him romping around the streets of Leonardtown getting into mischief. He never met a stranger and that served him well, whether he was at Tudor Hall, the Leonardtown Library, or a coin club meeting. His vast knowledge of St. Mary’s County history, as well as hundreds of photos, made him an immeasurable asset to anyone who was looking to trace their genealogy or just remember “the good old days”. As a renowned historian, he brought great joy to others over the years with his stories, photos, and cheerful personality. He also enjoyed spending time with his sister and his daughters, especially when there was stuffed ham involved. He cherished and adored time with his grandchildren and loved visiting with them. He was sure to always have mints or candy on hand to offer to everyone he met. Frankie was a warm, caring, and wonderful person who fought a long, brave battle with cancer.

He is survived by his children: Amanda May Tippett-Moritz of Chaptico, MD, Amber Marie Collins (Jason) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Aimee Cay Tippett of Flint, MI; his sisters, Rose Marie Stublarec of Benedict, MD and Lisa Paul of Olney, MD; nine grandchildren with one more on the way; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Charles Francis Tippett, and his sisters, June C. Tippett and Dorothy Griffin.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Liturgy of the Word celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Historical Society, P.O. Box 212, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

