Francis Randolf Goddard, 90, passed away peacefully on, July 13, 2022, at his home in Piney Point, Maryland.

Francis was born on January 1, 1932, at home to the late Joseph Benjamin and Ruby Mary Goddard.

He is survived by his children, Kathy Carithers (Hugh) of Atlantic Beach, FL, Wayne Goddard (Lisa) of Valley Lee, MD, Pam Johnson (Bill) of Weston, FL, Cindy Watts (Kenny) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Doug Goddard (Sandy) of Middleburg, FL.; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother, Tom Goddard of Piney Point, and sisters Ruby Lee Fisher of Andersonville, TN, Bonnie Davis of Piney Point, and Jackie Layton of Spring, TX.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Judith Ann Goddard, sisters Mary Jean Robrecht and Patricia Ann Unkle, and the mother of his children Constance Rice Goddard.

He spent his entire life as a boat builder and waterman. He was widely recognized as a as a master of his craft. The first in a long succession of Goddard built boats, was a “skift” (as he would call them) that he built at the age of 14 for his brother. His boats can still be seen on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay today.

The family will receive friends at Brinsfield Funeral home Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at First Saints Community Church, St. George Island Campus.

Pallbearers are Charlie Long, Ashley Johnson, Brian Hite, Keith Lavender, Chris Goddard, and Keith Lumpkins. Honorary pallbearers are Kim Unkle and Jimmy Goddard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Lee Fire Department & Rescue Squad.

Arrangements provided by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.