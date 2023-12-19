Frank Edgar “Pabst” Roys, 95, of Avenue, MD passed away on December 4, 2023 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

He was born on March 20, 1928 in Washington, DC to the late Frank Secandus Roys and Rosemary (Garden) Roys.

Frank was raised in the neighborhood of Anacostia, Washington DC, however, he and his siblings spent every summer at their beautiful Coltons Point home in St. Mary’s County. Frank graduated from Eastern High School, Washington, DC in 1947 where he met his future wife, Laura Grace Pace. Frank and Laura married on June 29, 1949 in Washington DC. Soon after they wed he entered into the military serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1953. While serving he was stationed in Michigan, and received a certificate of Draftsmanship. He then worked for PEPCO as a Draftsman for many years and move to Camp Springs MD with his wife and children. In retirement he and his wife moved to St. Mary’s County in the 1980’s from Camp Springs. They spent 66 wonderful years together before her passing in January of 2014. Together he and Laura enjoyed taking trips to Florida with many of their St Mary’s friends. He loved being outdoors whether he was fishing, crabbing, or oystering on his boat named “Lauralia” He was affectionately known as “Pabst” to everyone who knew him because he loved to drink his Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. Frank was a historian; he loved volunteering his time and knowledge of various historical sites in St. Mary’s County. One of his favorite sites was St. Clements Island and the museum in which he was an integral member of the St. Clements 100 Club. In addition to that he also volunteered his time and energy with many other organizations in the county including the 7th District Optimist Club, the American Legion-Avenue, and ACTS.

He is survived by his children, Frank Branan Roys (Theresa) of Fredericksburg, VA, Ronald Jeffrey Roys (Michelle Boggs) of Dallas, TX, and Daniel Mark Roys (Tammy) of Prince Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Lianne Roys Tidwell, Megan Scallan, Danielle Coleman, Bre Byble, Wesley Berry, Rebecca Gelrud, Ronald “Jason” Roys, and Daniel Mark Roys; and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Estes and Allen Roys, and his grandson, Kevin Elkins.

There will be a memorial service with military honors TBD.

Memorial contributions may be made to ACTS, St. Clement’s Hundred, and Hospice of St Mary’s.

