Frank Votta Jr.

Frank Joseph Votta, Jr., “Sonny”, 93, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Ocean City, MD, Annapolis, MD, and Philadelphia, PA, passed away on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, MD. Born on August 11, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Philomena Votta (nee Fazio) and the late Frank Votta, Sr. Sonny was the loving husband of the late Rosarie Votta (nee Pinto), whom he married on April 21, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA, and who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by his children Amy Matzdorf of Hollywood, MD and Joseph Votta of Tuscon, AZ, as well as three grandchildren, Kathryn, Jeffrey and Kristen.

Sonny moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from Ocean City, MD in 2015. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and was a Logistician for the United States Navy, retiring in 1993. Sonny was a member of the Sons of Italy and enjoyed woodworking.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A graveside service and interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.