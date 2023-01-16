Franklin Alexander Robinson

Franklin Alexander “Frank” Robinson of Serenity Farm, Benedict died peacefully at home on January 8, 2023, at the age of 90.

Franklin was born on August 13, 1932, in Washington, DC to Frank A. and Elizabeth Bourne Robinson. He was raised on the family farm, Ferndale, near Brandywine. He graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1951. A founding and active member of the Future Farmers of America, Gwynn Park Chapter, he was awarded the degree of Maryland Farmer in 1950 and the degree of American Farmer in 1953. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1956 and was stationed at Camp Hanford, Washington State.

He married Adina Mae Via, his high school sweetheart in 1958. They built a home and began their family on Ferndale. In 1965 they purchased a farm in Benedict, Charles County that Adina named Serenity Farm. They had three children before Adina’s passing in December 1966. In 1975, the family moved to Serenity Farm and sold the home place. He was married subsequently to the late Margaret W. Lennox, the late Hiltrud S. Harris, Deidre G. Merhiage, and Remelda H. Buenavista. There were no children from subsequent marriages. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and son-in-law.

Franklin loved farming and pursued it from an early age until a few years ago. He was passionate about learning new and innovative ways to farm. From the 1950s to the mid-1970s, he was farming over 1,000 acres in Prince George’s and Charles Counties. In 1975 all farming operations were moved to Serenity Farm. He was an active and dedicated lifelong member of St. Thomas’ Episcopal Parish serving on the vestry. He served on the boards of the Maryland Tobacco Growers Association, Prince George’s and Charles Counties Soil Conservation Districts, Federal Farm Credit Association, Colonial Farm Credit Association, Holy Trinity Day School, Queen Anne School, and The Calverton School.

Franklin is survived by his loving wife Remelda (nee Buenavista), children by his wife Adina; Franklin A., Jr., Robert David (Denise), and Adina Theresa (Terry) all of Serenity Farm, Benedict, stepdaughter Margie Stanek (Robin) and stepson Peter Harris (Cheryl); two grandchildren Virginia Larae Robinson Fair and Austin Robinson, three great-grandchildren, Jordan Bunner, Adam, and Noah Dillard, three nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Lee Robinson, sister Mary Robinson Conner, and his eldest grandchild Ashlee N. Robinson.

A viewing will be on Sunday, January 15, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and again on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:00 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the Chapel of the Incarnation, 14070 Brandywine Road at the corner of Missouri Avenue and Brandywine Road, Brandywine, 20613. The Rev. Dr. Peter Antoci will officiate. More parking can be found at the Brandywine Elementary School across from the church.

Pallbearers will be Gary Hogue, Graydon Lamb, Austin Robinson, Terry Robinson, Robert Via, and C. Martin Walker.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Future Farmers of America, Gwynn Park FFA Alumni & Supporters, 11505 Cherry Tree Crossing Road, Unit 503, Cheltenham, MD 20623-7520.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.