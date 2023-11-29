Franklin “Mickey” Monroe Cox, Sr., 81, of La Plata, MD, peacefully passed away on November 24, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born to French and Fannie Cox on January 16, 1942.

Mickey was the owner-operator of F M Cox, Sr. Trucking. One of his favorite parts of the job was the freedom to explore different parts of the country. He would often take different routes just to see what was out there. Mickey also enjoyed the camaraderie among his fellow truck drivers. They would often exchange stories and tips, and he learned a lot from their experiences.

Despite the long hours and occasional challenges on the road, Mickey never lost his love for the job. He felt a sense of pride in delivering goods to different parts of the country and contributing to the economy in his own way. Overall, Mickey’s career as a truck driver was a fulfilling one that allowed him to see and experience things that he may never have had the chance to do otherwise.

In 1993, he had a chance meeting with his future wife, Mary Jane, in a grocery store parking lot in Waldorf, MD. They quickly fell in love and were married on August 18, 1995. They formed a blended family with children, Frankie Cox (Tiffany) of FL, Cathy Coble (Artie) of LaPlata, MD, Angie Knobel (Anton) of Mechanicsville, MD, Beverly Lanham (Dan) of Colonial Beach, VA, Richard Fuchs of Port Orange, FL, and Kim Cimini (Rob) of Mechanicsville, MD.

In his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, and football, working in the yard, but most of all he enjoyed piddling with his truck.

Mickey was predeceased by his parents, granddaughter Brittany, and sister Virginia Briggs. He is survived by his children, Brother Kenneth Cox (Thelda) of Port Orange, FL, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved pets, Rocky and Stella, and his kitties.

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the funeral service held the following day at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

A repast will be held after burial at the Jameson-Harrison American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

