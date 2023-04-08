LA PLATA, Md – On April 8, 2023 at approximately 2:20 p.m., crews responded to a traumatic injury in La Plata in the area of Mitchell Rd.

Caller advised a foul ball struck the patient in his temple and patient started going in and out of consciousness.

Crews arrived on scene and found the patient not alert.

EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC. A landing zone was established for Maryland State Trooper 7.

The patient was then transported to Capital Region Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

