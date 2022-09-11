WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Environmental Resources Division invites residents to get rid of scrap tires free of charge at the Scrap Tire Drop-off Day event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Collection times are 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf).

Charles County residents may recycle up to 10 scrap tires from passenger, light truck, and agricultural vehicles. This disposal event is not available to commercial vehicles and businesses. Each person dropping off tires should be prepared to show proof of residency, one visit per resident. In addition to scrap tires being unsightly, scrap tire piles can spark fires and are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Please note that the Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed at 2 p.m. and will only accept scrap tires at that time.

The Piney Church Mulch Facility (5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf) will close at 2 p.m. to assist with this event.

For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/scraptireday or call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.