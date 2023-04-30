Free Tire Recycling Event For Charles County Farms

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County farms can now recycle their old farm tires free of charge at the Charles County Landfill. The event will take place from May 1 to May 5, between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Farmers can bring their old tires to the landfill located at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. This event is only open to Charles County farms and proof of ID will be required upon arrival.

Recycling old tires is an important step in protecting the environment. Improper disposal of tires can lead to contamination of soil and water sources. Recycling tires helps to reduce waste and also conserve natural resources.

Don’t wait until it’s too late! Bring your old farm tires to the Charles County Landfill and help protect the environment today.

For more information on this event, please visit the Charles County Outreach website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach.

