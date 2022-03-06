Free Wildlife Digital Photography Seminar On St. Clement's Island

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., professional photographers Sal Icaza and Leon Smith will hold a free wildlife photography seminar at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, Maryland.

This seminar is ideal for beginners and enthusiasts of photography who would like to learn the trade secrets for capturing stunning wildlife views. The class will begin inside the St. Clement’s Island Museum with an overview of manual camera operations. Afterward, students will take the water taxi to St. Clement’s Island to apply manual camera concepts.

Sal Icaza is Solomons Island Photography’s sole proprietor and lead teacher. He is also the Founder and Chairperson of the Maryland Osprey Festival.

Leon Smith is a current member and past President of the St. Mary’s County Camera Club. He enjoys photographing birds, wildlife, landscapes, scenery, family and friends.

Those interested should bring a DSLR or manual camera, a hard copy of their camera manual and a long lens. St. Clement’s Island is a natural park, so participants are encouraged to bring water, bug spray and comfortable walking shoes.

Only 15 participants will be permitted to allow for a more personal experience. To sign up, please call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. The seminar is free, but there is a $7.00 water taxi fee payable on the seminar day. The event will be held in rain or shine but may be canceled due to severe weather. For more information, please call the museum or visit Facebook.com/SCIMusem.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets.