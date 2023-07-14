LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Osirus “Jugg” Holmes, a 25-year-old man wanted for robbery, assault x2 and theft. Holmes is described as 6’5″ and 225 pounds. Authorities believe that Holmes frequently visits the Lexington Park area.

If you have any information about Holmes’ whereabouts, please call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 or submit your anonymous tip here: www.cityprotect.com/forms/stmarysmd.com/anonymous