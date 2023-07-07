Mr. Garn Thomas Godwin III, 82, died June 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by close family after a long battle with cancer.

Garn was born on January 21, 1941, and grew up in Todd’s Farm, Fort Howard, Maryland. Son of Garn “Bud” T. Godwin Jr. and Lillian “Liz” Elizabeth Huntzberry Godwin, and was the oldest of seven children. He graduated from Sparrows Point High School, where he met his first wife, Karleen Marie Fenske (m. 1959-1996). Garn relocated to Reisterstown, Maryland and raised three children, Garn, Kim, & Kevin.

Garn went on to attend the University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in engineering. Using his knowledge and work ethic he went on to work in the housing industry for Levitt & Sons, Boise Cascade and U.S Homes. Frustrated by large corporations, he chose to “be his own boss” and founded T. Wise Construction, Shawnee Construction, Topaz Construction and later GTG Construction, which is currently operating in southern Maryland and is family owned.

As a child, Garn grew up with North Point Creek as his back yard. This fostered his love of the outdoors. Garn was an avid salt-water angler (1st Place 2015 MSSA Rockfish Tournament), owning many fishing boats over his lifetime. He enjoyed waterfowl and big game hunting, taking multiple trophies throughout the United States and Canada, including Kodiak brown bear, grizzly bear, black bear, musk ox, mountain goat and mountain/barren ground/woodland/perry caribou, and more. Garn was also an accomplished technical/mixed gas scuba diver.

Garn divorced in 1996. He later married Gail Lee Williams (m. 2000-2015), and moved to beautiful St. Inigoes Creek, Lexington Park, Maryland. Living on the water, he would take his children, grandchildren, and friends fishing and crabbing. After Gail’s passing in 2015, Garn continued to live on St. Inigoes Creek with his beloved dogs Teal, Izzy, Jack, and Trail.

Garn is survived by his former wife, Karleen Marie Cogswell and their children Garn T Godwin IV (Lynn) of Aquasco, MD, Kimberly Ann Godwin Clark (Bill) of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Kevin Karl Godwin (Angel) of Pylesville, MD; stepchildren Mark Williams (Mary) of Leonardtown, MD, Deborah Montalvo (Jesus) of Pasadena, MD, and Scott Williams of Pasadena, MD; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, Garn Thomas Godwin VI, who will carry on his name; 5 siblings: Roger G. Godwin (Ann) of Sykesville, MD, Joseph “Pete” F. Godwin (Patricia) of Grovetown, GA, Deborah G. Major of Catonsville, MD, Byron S. Godwin (Janice) of Catonsville, MD, and Jeffrey K. Godwin (Victoria) of Millsboro, DE, and many nieces and nephews.

Garn is preceded by his wife Gail Lee Godwin, his sisters Patricia G. Vilas and Penelope J. Godwin, and brother-in-law, John E. Major.

Garn will be missed by all, especially his dogs, Izzy and Trail.

The family will receive friends for Garn’s Celebration of Life Service on July 10, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.