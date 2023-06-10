Gary Miller Callis, 76, of Hollywood, MD passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2023.

Gary was born April 20, 1947, to the late Noah Washington Callis, Jr. and Pearl Hemby Callis. A life-long resident of St. Mary’s County, Gary graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1965 and enlisted in the Air Force in 1967. While in the service, he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for Outstanding Achievement and served honorably until his discharge in 1971.

Upon discharge Gary started working for Dean Lumber Supply and Company as a salesman and truck driver. He loved working with customers and truly enjoyed his time there until his retirement 50 years later. After retirement Gary continued to drive and worked for Larry Hills & Sons excavating as well as running his own business, Millrun Farm, hauling anything from gravel to forklifts.

A man of great faith, Gary was an active member of the Hollywood Methodist Church in Hollywood, MD. He also served his community as Judge for the Board of Elections for numerous years.

Gary was a member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. He was awarded an honorary membership in recognition of his outstanding service. He also served as Chief Engineer.

Gary’s true passion in life was trucks. As a young boy his favorite hobby was taking his trucks apart, meticulously cleaning them, and putting them back together. That love from an early age carried into adulthood and was apparent when his eyes would light up just at the sight of a truck coming or going. He learned how to drive trucks from his friends at Dean Lumber and perfected his trade with his own collection including his 1987 Autocar Dump Truck, 1965 Fire Engine, and his favorite, his Uncle Mervell Dean’s, 1959 Reo Dump truck that he refurbished himself.

Gary enjoyed sharing his love of trucks with other fellow truck enthusiasts. He was a member of The Macungie Club with the Antique Truck Club of America (ATCA), The Chesapeake Antique Fire Apparatus Association, and the Baltimore-Washington chapter of the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS), where he was awarded their Golden Achievement Award for having been in the industry for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his long-time love, Sally Korbach Callis, and son-in- law, Michael T. Blaser. He is survived by his loving daughter, Tricia Lea Callis-Blaser, of Hollywood, MD and brother, Patrick Ernest Callis (Carol); and nephews: David M. Bryda, Christopher J. Callis, and David M. Callis. Gary was also blessed with a step-granddaughter, Brandi Shadle (Justin), and step-great grandchildren, Tristan Newsome and Ryleigh Shadle.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Matthew Tate at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hollywood Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Collier, Thomas (Mickey) Dillow, David (Doc) Dillow, Richard (Ricky) Lacey, Ron Leonard and Robert (Bobby) Russell

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7 Hollywood, MD 20636 and Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636

Condolences may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangement by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.READ LESS