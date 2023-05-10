Gary Scott Arbaugh, Sr., 63, of Callaway, MD, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Gary was born on November 3, 1959, to Robert and Dorothy Arbaugh in Maryland.

After graduation, he worked as a truck driver for most of his life. Gary loved to travel around and enjoyed what he did for a living.

In the 1980s, he met his future wife, Cora Foy. Gary and Cora were later married on January 1st, 1985, and had one son, Gary Arbaugh, Jr.

Gary retired around 2017 after many years in the field. While retired, Gary had time to pursue his love of listening to bluegrass music, antiques, playing poker, and playing his guitar. Above all, he was always willing to help a friend or family member whenever they needed him.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Arbaugh, and his brothers, Dale Arbaugh and Alan Arbaugh, sister Judy McDonaldson and brother-in-law Jerry, and sister-in-law Kathy Arbaugh. He is survived by his loving wife, Cora Arbaugh, his son Gary Arbaugh, Jr., brother Rocky Arbaugh and sister-in-law Lynn of Owings Mills, MD, Brother Larry Arbaugh of Kentucky, sister Carolyn and brother in law Chuck Stevens, sister-in-law Donna Arbaugh (Dale) of St. Leonard, MD, and in-laws Janet and James Futchko, of Mt.Bethel, PA. As well as many nieces and nephews across Maryland, and Virginia.

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the family will receive friends or the memorial gathering from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. On April 29, 2023, there will be another memorial gathering from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

