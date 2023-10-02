George Everett Thompson, 87, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on September 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

George was born on July 24, 1936, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Willard D. Thompson and Viola M. Thompson. Shortly after graduating from Zanesville High School, he enlisted in the Navy. He was stationed at Patuxent River Naval Base where he met his beautiful wife, Betty Hamilton.

After honorably serving 4 years in the Navy, he continued his service to the country through the Army National Guard and Air Force National Guard. George worked 33 years for SMECO, retiring as the Supervisor of Right of Ways. He was also 32nd degree mason and a member of the Scottish Rite.

George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Lee Thompson, son Michael Scott Thompson (Melissa), and daughter Mary Beth Levy (Timmy). Grandchildren Kenneth Levy (Lacey), Jessica Foltyn, Grant Thompson, and Madison Wheeler. Great-grandchildren Angel Norris, Destiny Noel, and Jackson Levy.

Services will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023. The viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral immediately following at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be the United States Military. Honorary Pallbearers will be the St. Columbia Masonic Lodge 150 of La Plata.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD