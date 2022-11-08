George Lawrence Davis, 60 of Hollywood, MD passed away on October 28, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, D.C.

He was born on December 26, 1961 in Harrisburg, PA to the late George Davis and Sophie (Kraska) Davis.

George was raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania but made St. Mary’s County, Maryland his home for the last 25 years. He was employed by the U.S. Government as an Electrical Engineer for a number of years and also owned a landscaping business. He ran for the U.S. Senate Elections 2022.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Davis, of Miami, OK. He is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.