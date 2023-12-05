George Lee Wight Sr, at 80 passed away on November 22, 2023, in Leonardtown, Maryland.

George was born on September 4, 1943, to the parents of the late Judge Wright and Dobia Dominion Wright. He grew up in a loving home. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and studied pre-engineering at Norfolk State University. After graduating he pursued a career in software engineering and worked diligently for many years. George was known for his intelligence, dedication, and problem-solving skills. He was a true master of his craft.

In his free time, George loved tinkering with computers. He was always up to date on the latest technology with computers and he enjoyed sharing it with others. His passion for computers was evident in everything he did, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

George is survived by his children George Lee Wright Jr. and Rachael Dobia Wright. He was a loving father, and his children were his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed by his family which also includes 7 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren as well as friends who knew him.

He will always be remembered for his kind heart, sharp mind, and unwavering love for his family. May he rest in peace.

The Broken Chain

We knew little that day that God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone.

For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

You left us peaceful beautiful memories; your love is still our guide.

And though we cannot see you you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same.

But as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.

-The Family