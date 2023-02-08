George Leo Hall, Sr., 86, of Bushwood, MD passed away February 2, 2023 in Bushwood, MD. Born on February 24, 1936 in Milestown, MD, he was the son of the late John William Hall Sr. and Gladys Mae Cheseldine Hall. George was the husband of the late Joanne Evans Hall whom he married on August 11, 1955 at Holy Angeles Church, Avenue, MD. Together they shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. He is survived by his children: George L. Hall, Jr. of Bushwood, MD, Debbie Ammann (Joe) of Bushwood, MD, Kathy Schindler (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Hall, and his many siblings. He is also survived by his companion, Estelle Bowles of Loveville, MD.

George was the first child born on the family farm in Milestown, MD. He attended Holy Angels Catholic School during his formative years. He was an altar boy for Holy Angeles Church where he received his sacraments. After he graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1955, he owned and operated the only gas station in Milestown, MD. He was also a delivery driver for Baileys Express. In 1959, he went to work for Southern Maryland Oil as a fuel delivery driver. In 1960 he became an Oil Burner Mechanic and in 1966 he was the first guy in the installation department division of Southern Maryland Oil. In 1969, George went into business for himself trading as George L. Hall Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. In the early 1980’s he was a St. Mary’s County Building Engineer. In the late 1990’s he semi-retired, but continued to consult on HVAC business with his son and grandson and worked part-time driving a school bus.

George served in the National Guard from 1955 until approximately 1961. He was a member of the 7th District Optimist Club from the 1960’s to 1980’s. He was also a member of the Model A Club. He enjoyed working on his antique cars, square dancing with his late wife and traveling to casino’s with his companion.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7 PM in Holy Angels Church, Avenue, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Holy Angels Church with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be: George L. Hall, III, Joe Ammann, Jr., Patrick Ammann, Matt Farr, Joey Tagert, Al Hoffman. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jeff Gagnon, Merle Rusaw, Thomas Hall, Jr., Joe Ramos, Jr., Chris Bailey, and JW Hall, Jr.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s and 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad.