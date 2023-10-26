Georgiana Badovinac-Vernon of Leonardtown, MD passed away after a long battle with cancer on Sunday October 22, 2023, at the age of 56.

Georgiana is survived by her children, Michael Vernon Jr. (Bonnie Hollyer) and Lily Schirmacher; her grandson, Jett Vernon; her brothers, Brian Badovinac (Christine) and Allan Badovinac (Scott Chatham); her aunt, Barbara Pegritz and her cousin, Derek Pegritz. She is predeceased by her parents, Madeline and George Badovinac.

Georgiana was born in Washington, DC on May 10th, 1967. Her family moved to Waldorf, MD in 1974 where she grew up and established many life-long friends. She moved to Alexandria, VA in 1987 before returning to Waldorf in 1989 to marry in 1991 and raise her children. In 2000, she and her children moved to St. Mary’s County, MD. Georgiana graduated from LaPlata High School in 1985 and completed several courses at the College of Southern Maryland and Northern Virginia Community College. At the time of her death, she worked as a Management/Project Analyst for Greenfield Engineering in Lexington Park, MD for 17 years.

Georgiana was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Georgiana loved music, the beach and mountains, painting, working with stained glass, and was a fabulous cook. She was a deeply spiritual person who looked to her faith to get her through her cancer battle.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday October 28th, 2023 11:00 am at Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck, Leonardtown MD. If you would like to send flowers to the church, Georgiana has requested wildflowers as she loved an English garden. Our Lady Church at Medley’s Neck 41410 Medley’s Neck Road