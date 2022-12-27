Gerald Thomas Adkins

Gerald “Skip” Thomas Adkins, 72, passed away surrounded by loved ones on December 23, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD. Skip was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam War with multiple units including K Co./75th Ranger Regiment (4ID). Upon his return from Vietnam, Skip continued his employment with what is now Verizon and spent more than 35 years serving his community. After a long break from military service, Skip re-enlisted in 1990 and spent another 19 years in the Maryland Army National Guard, retiring in 2009 as a Command Sgt. Major. Skip, “Grey Hawk”, was a proud active member of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe of Providence Forge, VA where he spent time serving and celebrating his Native Heritage.

Skip was born on December 27, 1949, in Washington, DC, to his parents Thomas and Geraldine Adkins. He grew up in Forrestville, MD, and graduated from Suitland High School in 1967. In 1968, he met his now wife, Shirley Adkins, whom he married on August 28, 1971, following his return from Vietnam. Skip and Shirley settled in Mechanicsville, MD in 1976. They recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Skip was a proud father of two children, Brian Adkins (Amy) of Easley, SC, and Jennifer Voorhaar (Ben) of Charlotte Hall, MD. After his children, his next greatest pride were his four grandchildren, Connor Voorhaar (16), Trent Voorhaar (14), Leah Adkins (14), and Landon Adkins (11). But we all knew his favorite was his grand-dog, Kong.

When Skip was not working, he had a passion for riding motorcycles, going camping, scuba diving, golfing, telling stories and jokes, watching movies, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was often busy sending random text messages to friends and family or calling them on the phone and talking to them about nothing for an hour. His voice was boisterous and loud booming across the sports fields and courts as he coached or cheered on his children and grandchildren.

Skip was predeceased in death by his parents, Thomas and Geraldine Adkins, and his brother James “Redblood” Adkins. He is survived by his wife, his two children, his sister Janice Adkins of Williamston, SC, his four grandchildren, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as well as countless lifetime friends and neighbors. His family finds comfort knowing he is enjoying his time now with many beloved family members and friends who have gone on before him.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the funeral service, including full military honors, beginning at 3:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. Checks can be sent to Chickahominy Indian Tribe 8200 Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge, VA 23140 with “in memory of Skip Adkins” in the memo line OR online at https://www.chickahominytribe.org/donate.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.