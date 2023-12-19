Gerald Walter Harrison (Jerry), 75, of Hollywood, Maryland was born at St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, Maryland, on June 2, 1948, to Sarah Evelyn Wingfield Harrison and Thurman Lee Harrison, Jr. He had two siblings, Thurman Lee(Buddy), and James Wingfield, and is preceded in death by both parents and brothers.

Jerry grew up in Lexington Park and California, Maryland. During his teenage and young adult years, he worked for his father, T.L., at the four local movie theaters in St. Mary’s County to include the Park, Plaza, New and 235 Drive In. He graduated from Great Mills High School and went to work for Cannon Shoes as a shoe salesman, followed by Sears, as a delivery man, and later “The Washington Post” as a distributor.

Jerry married Linda Joy Floyd in April of 1983, and together they traveled and camped in the surrounding states, New England and Canada. He loved to fish both fresh and saltwater. He often could be found at “The Old Mill Pond”, relaxing and fishing.

Jerry was a born story teller. As a young boy he was often called upon to tell one of his created stories. Later in life, his nieces and nephew would often be entertained with stories of a hobbit living under a large rock in their grandparent’s front lawn.

He was very knowledgeable and kept informed on both local and world events, and always wanted to share something new he had just learned. He also enjoyed cooking. His Creamed Chip Beef was especially good.

Jerry was a loved son, brother, husband, and uncle…and he will be greatly missed.

