Gertrude Elizabeth Young ~ was born on February 4, 1930, in Avenue, Maryland to the late Mary E. Armstrong-Clark and John Hopps. Elizabeth transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at home with her family close by her side. She was baptized in the Catholic Church.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a loyal friend to many. She was a mother, grandmother to many others and was very well loved by the community. Elizabeth loved and cherished her children and would do anything for them.

She was educated in St. Mary’s County Schools. She often said that she was thankful of what education she received in reading, writing and mathematics. Elizabeth worked several domestic jobs.

Elizabeth was united in marriage to James E. “Perry” Young. Out of this union they were blessed with 15 wonderful children. In return their children blessed them with 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren.

Elizabeth was known as a social butterfly and loved to dress up. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was also crowned Ms. L&L and still owns that title.

Even though her journey on earth has come to an end, I hope that her family and friends will continue to move forward. Your life on this earth has not ended. Don’t cry for her because she’s gone but be happy for her that she is no longer in pain, and she is with the Lord. God saw fit to finally pick his flower which was Elizabeth, and she was honored.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James E. “Perry” Young; her sons George E., Donald P., Terry A., Timothy A., and daughters Diane, Mary V., Deborah A., Tamara A. Young, stepdaughter Agnes M. “Hess” Dorsey and granddaughter Terri L. Ware.

She leave to cherish her memories, her children Karen R., Lestremayne Stewart (Paul), Belinda N., LaShoan M., James E. Jr., Edrick M., Carlton E. Young, and a brother John H. Butler. Also, her adopted daughters Monica Taylor, Lisa Armstrong, and Sylvia Butler. A host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

Elizabeth had several special people in her life that was near and dear to her. Jackie Branson, Hank and Sue and Mary J.