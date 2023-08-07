A student at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) 2023 Summer Boost program at the C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School location learns about cool and warm colors through this coloring exercise.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Some Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students are invited to attend the Summer Boost program. Summer Boost is an enrichment program held at select schools during the summer designed to prepare students for the upcoming school year. Through subject-based lessons taught in a creative style, students can learn academic, social-emotional and creative skills during the program. This year the Boost programs were held at 11 elementary and middle schools. CCPS teachers, counselors and other employees rose to the challenge to lead a program session.

Susanti Martinez, art teacher at William B. Wade Elementary School, led an art Summer Boost session for elementary-aged students at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. “I am trying to introduce to the kids several coloring tools such as crayons and markers,” she said. Martinez teachers her students important skills such as learning how to blend, color inside the lines and to use different tools to paint. “I want them to have fun,” Martinez said.

On the middle school level, students are being prepared for high school in Laura Glenn’s history Summer Boost class at Theodore G. Davis Middle School. “They are learning the first bit of U.S. History,” she said. “Each picked a different topic such as goldminers or explorers and looked at different primary sources, answered essential questions and made their own presentations on their findings.” The students’ projects were pasted on the classroom walls like a museum, students could walk around, take notes and learn about what others had found in their research. Glenn is a sixth-grade teacher at Matthew Henson Middle School. “I enjoy the help that the teachers give in the program to help us learn more,” Amiyah Bucksell, eighth-grade student at Davis, said.

All CCPS students have access to online enrichment opportunities through FEV Tutoring and the Clever app. For more academic challenges go to www.ccboe.com and click on summer learning.

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

