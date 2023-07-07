Gloria Jean Stanley, age 80, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at The Hospice House of St. Mary’s, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 24, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was one of eight children to the late Harry Tiedemann and Margaret Sturm Tiedemann.

After graduating high school, Gloria married Naval Petty Officer Second Class Patrick Stanley Sr. on April 25, 1960. While Patrick was being restationed in the Navy, Gloria enjoyed traveling, including her favorite location, Spain. Once returning to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Gloria and Patrick were blessed with four children. Gloria had a fulfilling career working as a cosmetologist at Castilian’s Hair Fashion where she owned a booth for over 30 years, until she retired. She loved animals and was well known for her love of yorkie puppies, which she also bred and raised, owning 16 yorkies at one point.

Survivors: her children Margaret “Margie” Billings of Sierra Vista, AZ, Patricia “Patty” Morris of Lexington Park, MD, Patrick Stanley Jr. and wife Carla Stanley of Kingsport, TN, and Michael Stanley and wife Karen Stanley of Lexington Park, MD. Her grandchildren, Laura Jean Dooley, Angelina “Angel” Billings, Megan Orion, Todd Stanley, Sarah Pohlkotte, Travis Bice, Amy Stanley, Sarah Leverone, and William Rowand. As well as great-grandchildren Lynette “Nettie” Dooley, JT “Peanut” Belford, Emma Stanley, Gavin Pohlkotte, Arianna Belford, Malala Billings, Aria Pohlkotte, Loretta “Gracie” Stanley, and Adrian Orion.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harry, Gary, Robert and Norman Tiedemann, sister Evelyn “Bev” Wilhelm, the father of her children Patrick Stanley Sr, and granddaughter Melissa Billings.

Private funeral services will be held for the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to The Hospice House at St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to Bay District Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 1440, California, MD 20619. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.