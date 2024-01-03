GoFundMe Created For The Family Of Jamell LeeHeung II, 25-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Mattawoman Creek

Credit: Jamell Lee Heung

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 30, 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office released a missing persons report for Jamell LeeHeung II, 25, of Indian Head. LeeHeung was initially reported missing on November 25 to the U.S. Navy Police at the Indian Head Base where he lived.

According to the press release, on November 27, investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in checking Mattawoman Creek near Slavin’s Dock in Indian Head to try to locate LeeHeung after developing information his car might be in that area.

The Charles County Dive Team responded and located LeeHeung’s vehicle submerged in the water; however, LeeHeung was not located.

On December 27 at 10:30 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the body of an adult male in Mattawoman Creek, about two miles away from Slavin’s Dock – the location where LeeHeung was last seen.

The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and confirmation of the person’s identity. It was later confirmed by members of the family that this was indeed LeeHeung.

“Friends and family, my son Jamell LeeHeung II was found a few days ago and I just could not find the strength to make this post. This was not the outcome that we were hoping for and we are dealing with the loss of my son,” LeeHeung’s father stated in a Facebook post.

“I thank all of you for all of the prayers and support that we have received. As I always say, I have the best family and friends anyone could ask for and it truly showed during these horrible times.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help support LeeHeung’s family during this difficult time. LeeHeung was a husband and a father of two boys. You can click here to donate.

“The tragic loss of my only son Jamell Lee Heung II (Mellie) has left our family devastated and unfortunately unprepared for all that is happening currently. Now our family must find a new normal that is hard to even think about. This loss has cut deeply. We just cannot imagine life without him,” stated LeeHeung’s father on the fundraiser’s page.

“Losing a loved one is always difficult, but coping with a sudden loss adds a different element to the grieving process. It does not follow a pattern and there is often a lack of closure. There are also added financial stressors, such as the cost of planning a funeral or the loss of a spouse’s income to pay for household expenses. If you would like to show your support by donating to his wife, Kayla and their two sons during this difficult time by helping them cover unexpected costs due to this sudden tragedy. Anything you can do to help the family during this time of heartbreak is greatly appreciated. Our family would greatly appreciate you sharing this post on your social media platforms. We thank you for the kind words we have received. Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com