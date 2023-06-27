Golda Jean (Jeannie) Blankenship, 85 of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 18, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on November 3, 1937, in Logan, West Virginia to Walter Browning and Mildred (Akers) Neace.

Golda grew up in Logan WV. Golda (Jeannie) came to St. Mary’s County in 1974 for a fishing trip and loved it so much she moved here. She worked as a cook for most of her life but decided she wanted a new career at age 70. She then worked as a bus attendant for St. Mary’s County Public Schools until her retirement in 2018. She had a special bond with her chihuahua, Bella who was always by her side. In her free time, she enjoyed playing computer games, embroidering, cooking, and baking using her collection of cookbooks, and most of all caring for her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Blankenship of Callahan, FL, Melinda McDonald (Scott) of Amherstdale, WV, Betty Nickerson (Mike) of Leonardtown, MD, Ruby De La Cerda (Rolando) of Stockton, CA, and Terri Vause (Ronnie) of Hollywood, MD and son-in-law, Gary Knott of Leonardtown, MD; her siblings, Dorothy Justice Knotts of OH, Freda Smith of WV, and Ralph White of AZ, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, and her dog Bella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Hazel Knott, her sisters, Bonnie Fields and Lena Mae Canterbury, and her brother, Randy White.

All services are private.

Any contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Marys, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.