Golfers Invited To Participate In Annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament

LUSBY, Md. – Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Therapeutic Recreation Services, will hold its annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby.

Event proceeds will be used to reduce the cost for children and adults in Calvert County with various special needs and disabilities to participate in life-enriching recreational programs.

Participants must register in advance.

The cost of the event is $80 and includes green fees, golf cart, lunch and prizes.

Register online at https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us with activity number 470660.

For more information, please contact Joy Weir at joy.weir@calvertcountymd.gov.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

Therapeutic Services provide recreation, leisure and inclusion opportunities for individuals with disabilities that encourage activity skills development, enhance self-awareness, promote independence and provide the participant with a sense of enjoyment, satisfaction and fulfillment while participating in community recreation.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.