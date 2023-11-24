Gov. Moore Announces Appointment Of Cheri Simpkins To The Prince George’s County Circuit Court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced the elevation of The Honorable Cheri Nicole Simpkins to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of the Honorable Cheri Nicole Simpkins to serve on the Prince George’s County Circuit Court,” said Gov. Moore. “She has repeatedly answered the call to serve and I am confident that she will be an inspirational leader while enhancing the lives of Prince George’s County residents.”

The Honorable Cheri Nicole Simpkins has served for six years as an associate judge on the District Court for Prince George’s County. She was appointed to the District Court by Governor Hogan in 2017. Prior to her appointment to the bench, she served for 15 years as a prosecutor with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, ultimately serving as the Chief of the Juvenile Division. As a prosecutor she handled cases involving child sexual and physical abuse and neglect, child pornography, and sexual assault. She also handled vehicular homicides, major felonies and narcotics cases earlier in her career and worked in private practice as a family law attorney with Butler, McKeon and Associates.

Simpkins received her J.D. from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.