Gov. Wes Moore Attends Event Commemorating St. Mary’s County School-Based Health Centers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) welcomed Governor Wes Moore at an event recognizing the Margaret Brent and Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the event featured a presentation of colors by the Great Mills High School NJROTC as well as performances by the Leonardtown High School Orchestra, Leonardtown High School’s chamber choir Potomac Voices, a joint choir of students from Margaret Brent and Spring Ridge Middle Schools, and the Spring Ridge Middle School Rhythm Club.

The SBHCs are open to all SBHC-enrolled SMCPS students and employees, regardless of host school, during and after school hours. The SBHCs are also available after school hours for general community members who enroll in the SBHC program. SMCHD provides routine and urgent medical care, rapid testing and management for colds and chronic illnesses, sports physicals, and treatment of minor injuries at the SBHCs. All persons can be seen, regardless of health insurance, and a sliding fee scale is available for those without insurance.

“It was an incredible honor to welcome Governor Moore in marking the anniversary of the first School-Based Health Centers in Southern Maryland,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “These centers have improved access to health care for St. Mary’s County students and families. Convenient access to a school-based health center means kids and teachers miss less time from the classroom, and parents can stay at work. General community members can also use the centers after school dismissal time to get the quality health care they need.”

“We are so grateful for the dedicated work of all involved in this partnership, and to have that work recognized by Governor Moore as ‘legacy building’ truly is an honor and a reflection of the powerful work our community can do together,” said Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

To learn more about or enroll in the School-Based Health Centers, visit smchd.org/sbhc.

To view photos from this event, visit flickr.com/photos/smchd or flickr.com/photos/mdgovpics/albums/72177720313331637/.