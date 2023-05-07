BALTIMORE, MD — Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore on Thursday joined the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to announce the continuation of the Music for Maryland tour, which partners with Maryland’s universities, colleges, and public high schools to host concerts across the state.

“Music has the power to elevate, educate, move, and create change,” said Gov. Moore. “The Music for Maryland tour speaks to the broader values that drive our administration, and we will continue to work with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and our other community partners to build a state that embraces the power of the arts.”

In partnership with the Maryland legislature, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will receive a $500,000 operating grant in FY24 to support the tour.

Launched last summer, the Music for Maryland tour showcases the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra across Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City. The tour will visit each jurisdiction over the course of three summers. A multi-year initiative grounded in partnerships, this year’s tour will include stops in Allegany, Cecil, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, St. Mary’s and Queen Anne’s counties.

In addition to full and large chamber orchestra concerts, Music for Maryland brings free programs performed by Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musician ensembles and specifically curated for young listeners and families. Last year, the Music for Maryland tour saw thousands of audience members experience the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, many for the very first time.

“I saw from a young age how the arts can nurture compassion, community, and healing,” said First Lady Dawn Moore. “As First Lady, I want to make sure Maryland is a place where the arts have a home. My husband and I look forward to partnering with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to make Maryland the best place in the nation to be an artist and experience art.”

For more than a century, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has been recognized as one of America’s leading orchestras and one of Maryland’s most significant cultural institutions. The orchestra is internationally renowned and locally admired for its innovation, performances, recordings, and educational outreach initiatives including OrchKids, which provides Baltimore City youth with equitable access to community-based, high-quality music instruction and programming.

Governor and First Lady Moore will serve as honorary chairs of incoming Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jonathon Heyward’s inaugural gala celebrations this September.

For more information about the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, including Music for Maryland tour stops and other summer programming announced today, visit bsomusic.org.