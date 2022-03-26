ANNAPOLIS, Md. —Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan made several stops at local businesses throughout Calvert and St. Mary’s County today as part of a two-day swing through Southern Maryland in celebration of Maryland Day.

Calvert County Public Library. Governor Hogan and the First Lady toured the Calvert County Public Library in Prince Frederick. In Fall 2021, the library began a Bookmobile service in order to bring equitable library services to community members who are unable to visit branches across the county.

Mully’s Brewing Company. Since 2012, Mully’s Brewing in Frederick has brewed locally made craft beer, and recently released a new brew called ‘The Ark and The Dove’ to commemorate Maryland Day. Mully’s Brewing is a recipient of funding from Project Restore, the state’s $25 million economic initiative to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.

Pizza Hotline. During their visit, Governor Hogan and the First Lady made their own pizza with George Heinze, owner of Pizza Hotline. The restaurant, which was first opened in 1984 by George’s father, F. George Heinze III, was the first pizza delivery service in Southern Maryland.

Downtown Leonardtown. While visiting downtown Leonardtown, the governor stopped by a number of popular local businesses, including Social Coffeehouse, the Ice Cream Place, Leonardtown Dry Cleaners, Heritage Chocolates, Brügarden, Slice House, and The Front Porch.

Three businesses—Social Coffeehouse, Brügarden, and The Ice Cream Place—are recipients of Project Restore funding.