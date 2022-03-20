ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today attended the grand opening celebration for the Museum of Historic Annapolis and its new permanent exhibition, Annapolis: An American Story.

“I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to call this beautiful city, which was our nation’s first peacetime capital, home for the last seven years,” said Governor Hogan. “The State of Maryland was proud to strongly support this project, and it is my hope that it will offer Marylanders and visitors from across the country the opportunity to rediscover our shared history and learn for themselves all that makes Annapolis so special.”

Annapolis: An American Story highlights more than 400 years of Annapolis history across three floors of exhibits that highlight critical events and prominent figures who have contributed to both the history of Annapolis and the United States. The exhibit connects visitors to other historic sites throughout Annapolis, and will be open seven days a week. Additional information regarding pre-registration to visit is available at annapolis.org.

The governor presented a citation to Robert Clark, president and CEO of Historic Annapolis.

Annapolis is home to the nation’s oldest U.S. state capitol in continuous legislative use. In January, the governor announced a comprehensive restoration of the Maryland State House’s exterior and grounds.