Governor Wes Moore Announces $25.5 Million For Bicycle, Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore announced $25.5 million in grants for 40 bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects across Maryland. The Fiscal Year 2024 grants include $20.8 million in federal funding for 22 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and the Recreational Trails Program, and $4.7 million in state funding for 18 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

“To grow our economy and attract a world-class workforce, we need to build new pathways from home to work to leisure,” said Governor Wes Moore. “An investment in making Maryland more livable is an investment in making Maryland more competitive. I’m proud of the strong bonds we’ve built between leaders at the local, state, and federal levels to secure this funding, and we will continue moving in partnership to enhance physical and economic mobility for all Marylanders.”

“In order to comprehensively serve our communities, Maryland’s transportation network must include high-quality, convenient and equitable bike and pedestrian access,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We’re working every day to create a transportation network that serves all users, whether they’re driving, walking, biking, scooting or using mobility devices. We’re excited to support local projects that help expand that network at the grassroots level.”

The Transportation Alternatives Program is a federally funded discretionary grant program for community projects designed to strengthen the transportation system. Grants can assist projects that create bicycle and pedestrian facilities, convert abandoned railway corridors to pedestrian trails, mitigate highway runoff, and other transportation-related enhancements. This year’s Transportation Alternatives Program grants include: $6,400,000 for a 1.2-mile extension to the BWI Loop Trail in Anne Arundel County;

$4,000,000 for construction of a 1.4-mile shared use path along the east side of Dobbin Road from MD 175 to Oakland Mills Road, Howard County, and other improvements;

$1,243,324 for rehabilitation of 11 miles of the C&O Canal Towpath in Allegany County; and

$1,442,589 for construction of the LaPlata Bikeway: Radio Station Road Sidepath in Charles County.

The Recreational Trails Program is another federal program providing funds for all types of recreational trails, including pedestrian, bicycle, equestrian, off-highway vehicle and paddle sports. Under provisions of the grant, states must award 40% of allocations for projects that facilitate diverse recreational trail use, 30% for activities related to motorized recreation, and 30% for activities related to non-motorized recreation. This year’s Recreational Trails Program grants include: $1,779,820 for construction of the first phase of the Pope’s Creek Rail Trail Public Pedestrian Trail in Charles County;

$420,000 for the Western Region Multi-year Trail Maintenance Program in Allegany and Garret counties;

$40,000 for construction of a skills progression mountain bike trail for Broadford Park Trail System in the Town of Oakland, in Garrett County; and

$48,351 for improvements to the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail in the College Park area of Prince George’s County.

The Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program was founded in 2011 by the Maryland Department of Transportation, and provides state funding for planning, design and construction of bicycle infrastructure such as protected bike lanes and shared-use paths. The program is named for the late Kim Lamphier, a Montgomery County native and longtime Baltimore County resident who advocated for bicycling access throughout Maryland. This year’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network grants include: $1,200,000 for construction of the seventh phase of the Three Notch Trail in St. Mary’s County from Hollywood to FDR Boulevard;

$465,000 for the final design of the Metropolitan Branch Trail upgrades in Takoma Park;

$400,000 for the final design of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Circulation Trail, in Princess Anne, Somerset County;

$400,000 for the construction of the Carroll Street Cycle track in Salisbury; and

$385,517 for construction of the LaPlata Bikeway in Charles County.

Other Kim Lamphier grant awards include feasibility studies and advanced designs for low-traffic-stress bicycle facilities in Annapolis, Baltimore City, Havre de Grace, Oakland, Oxford, Rockville, St. Michaels and Salisbury.