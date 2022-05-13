Grad Walk Marks Early Flight For Nine Seahawks With Championship In Sight

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland celebrated nine student-athletes on their commencement three days early.

The senior members of the women’s lacrosse team will be unable to attend the 2022 Commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 14, on the Townhouse Green as they will be competing in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship held at The College of New Jersey, the same day.

College administration came together to hold a Grad Walk for the nine student-athletes on Wednesday, May 11, under the same tent where their peers will gather Saturday.

The Seahawks were joined for the ceremony by their family, friends and teammates, faculty and staff.

“I am happy we found a way for you to gather and mark this important milestone in your lives,” President Tuajuanda C. Jordan said.

In her address to the seniors, Jordan remarked, “You are the embodiment of our St. Mary’s Way. Thank you for your exceptional work. Your achievements that you bring to this day, your competitive efforts Saturday, and your good deeds in the years ahead add to the legacy of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.”

While the Grad Walk program was significantly shorter than a full commencement, the Seahawks and their families got a traditional commencement experience, as administrators were in full regalia, the nine student-athletes’ names and majors were read aloud, and each walked the stage and posed for a photo with President Jordan.

The women’s lacrosse team will face Framingham State University in first round action Saturday. “Do well in your NCAA championship Saturday,” Jordan said. “The eyes of the College are on you, just as they will be as you continue to bring pride to us in the years ahead.”

By Gretchen Phillips