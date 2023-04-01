CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a woman Tuesday night in the town of Capitol Heights. The victim is 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo of El Salvador. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 9:10 pm, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department and the PGPD responded to the 600 block of Drum Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, the officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the town of Capitol Heights.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0018546.