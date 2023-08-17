Great Mills Soup Kitchen Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary With Brand New Location

GREAT MILLS, Md. – Hundreds of struggling families in St. Mary’s County now have a new place to get a hot meal – thanks to a generous donation and hard work.

On August 10th, St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location they have been tirelessly working on for the last year. Executive Director Kristine Millen says it’s the perfect way to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

“People are now coming and sitting around the table to eat. They’re having friendly conversations. It’s a safe place for people.”

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen began operating in 1993 and outgrew its former 2,200-square-foot facility during COVID-19. At the time, Millen said they weren’t sure they’d find a new home for their operation. That’s when Joseph “Bubby” Knott stepped in.

Knott owns Great Mills Trading Post construction company. He purchased the property, formerly the Brass Rail Sports Bar, and graciously donated it to St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen.

Early last month, Bubby stopped by to see the new space. Several people posted their gratitude on Facebook:

“Deepest, sincere thanks to Bubby Knott. Though we have never met, his generosity is now legendary – setting a special example for our community,” said Marcia Greenberg.

“Thank you, Bubby Knott! You’ve given many gifts to our community, and we are all grateful!” said Linda Stone Nelson

Millen says it’s too early to tell if there’s been an increase in families at the new location, but she says they have seen some new faces. Some people who haven’t been back since before COVID are also starting to come in. Millen wants anyone falling on hard times to know there is a place for you at their tables.

“We have flowers at the tables. We have a hostess stand. We want them to feel special. Everyone needs to know they have value. It’s amazing to see what it does for their self-esteem,” says Millen.

Millen says none of this could have happened without the support of local businesses, people in the county, and volunteers who all helped turn it into a warm and inviting environment for those in need.

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, located at 20322 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, is the only full-time soup kitchen in Southern Maryland. It is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday. It offers children, struggling families, low-income elderly, the disabled, the homeless, the unemployed, and the working poor a well-balanced breakfast and lunch.

To learn more about St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen or volunteer, visit www.stmaryscaring.org.

