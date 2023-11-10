Green Home Services Offers Zero Dispatch Fee For Veterans & First Responders

Credit: Green Home Services

BEL ALTON, Md. – Since 2021, Green Home Services, a local HVAC company, has served Southern Maryland, Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, King George, and other surrounding areas for any and all heating and cooling needs. With Veterans Day approaching, Green Home Services wants to highlight their zero dispatch fee for veterans and first responders!

Green Home Services offers many services such as Emergency AC Repair, Annual Maintenance Contracts, HVAC Repair, and Installation and Replacement of your HVAC system.

Green Home Services’ General Manager, John Page, values the connection between the consumer and the company. Green Home Services strives to create the best relationship and experience possible for all of their customers.

“We don’t come in looking for a million dollars. We’re fine with coming in and making nothing, as long as the customer is happy,” Page told The BayNet.

Credit: Green Home Services

Green Home Services also tries to satisfy their customers by keeping their availability open as much as possible, keeping their prices fair, and being open to any and all needs of the customer.

Green Home Services also heavily promotes keeping your HVAC system as energy-efficient as possible. This means keeping it maintained throughout the year so your energy bill won’t be as significant.

Some ways Page recommends his customers to help keep their HVAC system up to date is to make sure their unit stays clean, especially the coils inside and outside the system, replace the filters, keep your windows closed, and of course you should schedule routine maintenance at least once or twice a year.

“When you feel like you’re paying for Christmas every month, maybe at that point it’s time to think about replacing it…Your HVAC can account for up to half of your electric bill every month,” Page explained. “So, say you have a $400 electric bill in the summer, $200 of that is your air conditioner. And, you can lower that by either keeping it clean or if you have an old system, upgrading it to something more efficient. We’ve seen a lot of people, especially during the winter time with old heat pumps, I mean the savings on their electric bill pays for financing.”

Green Home Services is also proud of their year-round offer of $0 dispatch fees for veterans and first responders, as well as their priority service! So what better time of the year to take them up on this offer than this Veterans Day weekend?

“When you compare to what they’ve given up and what they’ve been through, it’s not really a huge gesture. But, it’s kind of our way to give back to those who gave their all for us,” stated Page.

Credit: Green Home Services

To learn more about Green Home Services and what they have to offer, click here to visit their website! You can also give them a call today at 301-852-6446!

Click here to also follow them on Facebook!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

To learn more about advertorials and how they can help your business, contact our Accounts Manager Laura at Laura@thebaynet.com!